Saturday, December 31, 2016
NEITI indicts NNPC, NPDC for non-remittance of $4.7bn, N380bn
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, yesterday, indicted the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and its subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, of failing to remit $4.7 billion and N318.2 billion to the Federation Account in 2014. Dr Maikanti Baru, NNPC boss.
onlinenigeria 8:07:00 AM CET
