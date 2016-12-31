Main Menu

Saturday, December 31, 2016

NEITI indicts NNPC, NPDC for non-remittance of $4.7bn, N380bn

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, yesterday, indicted the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and its subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, of failing to remit $4.7 billion and N318.2 billion to the Federation Account in 2014. Dr Maikanti Baru, NNPC boss.

onlinenigeria 8:07:00 AM CET

NEITI: Unremitted NLNG Earnings by NNPC Hits $15.8bn

thisdayonline 5:45:00 AM CET

