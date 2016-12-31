Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, December 31, 2016

World's highest bridge opens in China

This picture taken on December 29, 2016 shows vehicles making their way through the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China’s Guizhou province. The world’s highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters, local authorities said on December 30.

ngrguardiannews 7:11:00 AM CET

565m-high structure opens to traffic at nauseating heights 31-Dec-16 85

dailytimesPK 12:51:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (18)

Help about this topicPlaces

Guizhou(CN)

Shuicheng(CN)

Xuanwei(CN)

Bijie(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

River Bridge (2)

River Gorge (1)

Beipanjiang Bridge (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Xinhua News Agency (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.