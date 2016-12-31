|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, December 31, 2016
World's highest bridge opens in China
This picture taken on December 29, 2016 shows vehicles making their way through the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China’s Guizhou province. The world’s highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters, local authorities said on December 30.
ngrguardiannews 7:11:00 AM CET
