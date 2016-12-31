Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, December 31, 2016

U.N. Security Council council welcomes Syria ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming a ceasefire in the Syrian civil war brokered by Russia and Turkey. Russia and Turkey announced the ceasefire this week, the third truce this year seeking to end the nearly six years of war in Syria.

news-yahoo 10:03:00 PM CET

Syrian Activists Say No Let-up in Fighting Outside Capital

ABCnews 12:19:00 PM CET

Russia urges UN Security Council to endorse Syria cease-fire deal

yalibnan 7:06:00 AM CET

Russia Urges UN Security Council to Endorse Syria Cease-Fire

ABCnews 1:12:00 AM CET

UN Security Council unanimously backs Syria peace plan

channelnewsasia 8:39:00 PM CET

Russia gets UN backing for Syria truce, Kazakhstan talks

channelnewsasia 10:10:00 PM CET

Dec 31, 2016 1:52PM ESTpublished: Dec 31, 2016 1:52PM EST

theglobeandmail 8:04:00 PM CET

U.N. backs Russian-Turkish Syria efforts, as cease-fire wavers

usaToday 8:27:00 PM CET

UN backs Russian-Turkish ceasefire effort in Syria as truce wavers

CBC 9:48:00 PM CET

Clashes, air raids tarnish Syria truce

thedailyherald 4:21:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (13)

Flag
Kazakhstan (9)

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
Turkey (5)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Astana(KZ)

Washington(US)

Dimashq(SY)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bashar Assad (5)

Vladimir Putin (4)

Vitaly I. Churkin (3)

Hassan Rohani (3)

Ali Shamkhani (2)

Staffan de Mistura (2)

Walid Muallem (2)

Javad Zarif (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Abdul Rahman (1)

Barada Valley Media Center (4)

Fateh al-Sham Front (2)

Abu Ansari (2)

Associated Press (2)

Barada Valley (2)

Gerard van Bohemen (1)

Nour al-Din al-Zinki (1)

Ali Mamlouk (1)

Asaad Hanna (1)

New Zealand (1)

James Heintz (1)

Mohammad Nasri (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

UN Security Council (13)

United Nations (6)

Islamic State (5)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (4)

Human Rights Watch (3)

Britain-based Syrian Observatory (3)

Hezbollah (3)

Army of Islam (2)

Kremlin (2)

Al Fatah (2)

Supreme National Security Council (2)

Al Qaeda (1)

White House (1)

Free Syrian Army (1)

Al-Nusra Front (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

SecurityCouncil

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.