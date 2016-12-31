|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, December 31, 2016
|
|
U.N. Security Council council welcomes Syria ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey
|
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming a ceasefire in the Syrian civil war brokered by Russia and Turkey. Russia and Turkey announced the ceasefire this week, the third truce this year seeking to end the nearly six years of war in Syria.
news-yahoo 10:03:00 PM CET
|
|
|