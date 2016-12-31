|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Merkel urges Germans to counter terrorism through unity
In her annual televised address broadcast on Saturday, Merkel said 2016 had been "a year of severe tests," the toughest of them undoubtedly being extremist terror. She also urged Germans to stick to democratic values in the face of terror and counter with compassion and cohesion "murderers who are full of hate.
iran-daily 11:49:00 AM CET
