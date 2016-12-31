Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Merkel urges Germans to counter terrorism through unity

In her annual televised address broadcast on Saturday, Merkel said 2016 had been "a year of severe tests," the toughest of them undoubtedly being extremist terror. She also urged Germans to stick to democratic values in the face of terror and counter with compassion and cohesion "murderers who are full of hate.

iran-daily 11:49:00 AM CET

European cities ramp up security for New Year

thedailyherald 4:21:00 AM CET

Angela Merkel says Islamist terrorism is biggest test for Germany

financialexpress 1:28:00 AM CET

Dec 30, 2016 6:04PM ESTpublished: Dec 30, 2016 6:04PM EST

theglobeandmail 12:16:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Germany (25)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Berlin(DE)

Köln(DE)

Pariser Platz(DE)

Ansbach(DE)

Frankfurt(DE)

Rome(US)

Milan(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Angela Merkel (2)

Donald Trump (1)

Thomas Neuendorf (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Takfiri Daesh (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (6)

Islamic State (4)

Member States (1)

Paris Metro (1)

Cold War (1)

Democratic Party (1)

European Central Bank (1)

Christian Democrats (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

OffshoreOilGas

Asylum

TerroristAttack

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.