Saturday, December 31, 2016

Several hurt as car ploughs into crowd in Finland

When a vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in today’s Europe, fears of a terror attack are inevitable. But police in Finland say there is no indication that there was anything intentional involved when a car crashed into a crowd of people in the heart of Helsinki. Three people are, however, reported to have been seriously injured.

euronews-en 6:24:00 PM CET

