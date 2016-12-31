|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Several hurt as car ploughs into crowd in Finland
When a vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in today’s Europe, fears of a terror attack are inevitable. But police in Finland say there is no indication that there was anything intentional involved when a car crashed into a crowd of people in the heart of Helsinki. Three people are, however, reported to have been seriously injured.
euronews-en 6:24:00 PM CET
