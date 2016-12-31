|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Russia's President Putin says 2016 'difficult' but full of accomplishments
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the year 2016 was “difficult” but congratulated his country on its accomplishments and on believing in itself. The past year “was difficult, but the difficulties we came across united us,” Putin said in his traditional New Year's greeting,....
