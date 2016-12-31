|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, December 31, 2016
|
|
Prices of petrol, other petroleum products to remain unchanged in January
|
The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for January, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Saturday. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had earlier recommended an increase of Rs0.30 per litre in the price of petrol and an increase of Rs.3.94 in the price of high speed diesel.
dawn 1:36:00 PM CET
|
|
|