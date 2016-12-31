Main Menu

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Prices of petrol, other petroleum products to remain unchanged in January

The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for January, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Saturday. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had earlier recommended an increase of Rs0.30 per litre in the price of petrol and an increase of Rs.3.94 in the price of high speed diesel.

dawn 1:36:00 PM CET

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged is New Year gift, says Dar

tribune 3:40:00 PM CET

