|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, December 31, 2016
|
|
Quincy Jones says he will not attend Trump's New Year's Eve party
|
Beat It, Donald! Quincy Jones says he WILL NOT attend Trump's New Year's Eve bash... just hours after the president-elect's team said he was a confirmed guest The president-elect is holding a huge celebration at the Mar-a-Lago in Florida; Trump's team said legendary producer Quincy Jones would party....
dailymail 2:17:00 AM CET
|
|
|