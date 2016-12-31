Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Saturday, December 31, 2016
CARIBBEAN-HEALTH-PAHO says Zika spread rapidly in 2016
. CARIBBEAN-HEALTH-PAHO says Zika spread rapidly in 2016. WASHINGTON, Dec 31, CMC – The Pan American Health ...
cananews 3:36:00 PM CET
Dec 31, 2016 1:41AM ESTpublished: Dec 31, 2016 1:41AM EST
theglobeandmail 8:24:00 AM CET
Countries
United States (23)
Switzerland (5)
Places
Cleveland(US)
Grand Rapids(US)
Hershey(US)
Albany(US)
Vancouver(US)
Chicago(US)
Scranton(US)
Hartford(US)
Syracuse(US)
Utica(US)
Anaheim(US)
Rochester(US)
Binghamton(US)
Saint Louis(US)
Philadelphia(US)
Bridgeport(US)
Davos(CH)
Lugano(CH)
Related People
San Antonio (2)
San Jose (2)
Pan American Health (1)
Junior Hockey Championship (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.