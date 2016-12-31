Main Menu

Saturday, December 31, 2016

New Yearâ€™s eve security plan for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The security plan for New Year’s night has been issued for the federal capital. According to IG Islamabad, over 2,100 personnel from the police, Pakistan Rangers and traffic police will be deployed in the city. According to the IG, security has been heightened for Christian Colony and churches.

Yearender: Security situation improves in Pakistan as terrorist attacks drop sharply in 2016

NBP refutes reports of 1.5 bn fraud in its operations.

Pakistan fourth biggest exporter of doctors to US 31-Dec-16 111

Former Pakistan cricketer Imtiaz Ahmed dies at 88

PTI to field candidates against Zardari, Bilawal in by-polls

