|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, December 31, 2016
|
|
New Yearâ€™s eve security plan for Islamabad
|
ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The security plan for New Year’s night has been issued for the federal capital. According to IG Islamabad, over 2,100 personnel from the police, Pakistan Rangers and traffic police will be deployed in the city. According to the IG, security has been heightened for Christian Colony and churches.
TheFrontierPost-en 3:24:00 PM CET
|
|
|