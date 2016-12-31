Main Menu

Saturday, December 31, 2016

U.S imposes trade restrictions on 7 Pak entities

The U.S has imposed export restrictions on seven Pakistani entities, state and private owned, for violating the strict codes that guide the recipients of U.S technologies. Requests from these entities for trade will henceforth be considered with a “presumption of denial,” according to a recent decision by a trade control body under the U.

US slaps sanctions on 7 Pakistani entities

