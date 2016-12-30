|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, December 30, 2016
|
|
Apple to cut iPhone production in Jan-March quarter: Nikkei
|
Apple Inc <AAPL.O> will trim production of iPhones by about 10 percent in the January-March quarter, the Nikkei financial daily reported, citing calculations based on data from suppliers. The company slashed output by 30 percent in the January-March quarter this year due to accumulated inventory, the Nikkei reported.
theglobeandmail 6:49:00 PM CET
|
|
|