Friday, December 30, 2016

Apple to cut iPhone production in Jan-March quarter: Nikkei

Apple Inc <AAPL.O> will trim production of iPhones by about 10 percent in the January-March quarter, the Nikkei financial daily reported, citing calculations based on data from suppliers. The company slashed output by 30 percent in the January-March quarter this year due to accumulated inventory, the Nikkei reported.

theglobeandmail 6:49:00 PM CET

Made in India: Apple could be starting production of iPhones in B'lore from 2017

financialexpress 8:44:00 AM CET

India (10)

China (3)

Bangalore(IN)

Ramesh Abhishek (1)

Apple Computer (1)

Wall Street Journal (1)

Foxconn Technology (1)

