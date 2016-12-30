|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, December 30, 2016
|
|
At the open: TSX starts flat on last trading day of 2016
|
The index rose to its highest level since April 2015 on Thursday, helped by gold mining stocks. U.S. stocks opened higher on the final trading day of the year, supported by gains in financial and technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.13 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 19,850.91, the S&P 500 was up 4.
theglobeandmail 4:33:00 PM CET
|
|
|