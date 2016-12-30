|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, December 30, 2016
|
|
Southern California fire kills 5-year-old, injures 8 others
|
A fire at a mobile home in Southern California has killed a 5-year-old girl, left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition and injured seven other family members. The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ivy7hW ) says some people were trapped inside and others got out through the home's windows. The blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.
theglobeandmail 4:50:00 AM CET
|
|
|