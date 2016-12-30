Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, December 30, 2016

Southern California fire kills 5-year-old, injures 8 others

A fire at a mobile home in Southern California has killed a 5-year-old girl, left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition and injured seven other family members. The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ivy7hW ) says some people were trapped inside and others got out through the home's windows. The blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.

theglobeandmail 4:50:00 AM CET

Fire guts Leklebi SHS GH¢1 million ICT Lab

myjoyonline 12:14:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Escondido(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Samuel Senanu Asieni (1)

Daniella Mawusi Sarpong (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Fire Service (2)

News Agency (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.