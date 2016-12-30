In a major political development, Uttar Pradesh's ruling Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav yesterday expelled his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party, capping weeks of feud within the family and the party. The action by Mulayam came ahead of crucial state legislature elections in the state due early next year. thedailystarBD 11:49:00 PM CET