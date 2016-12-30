|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Friday, December 30, 2016
Syria ceasefire ushered in despite isolated clashes
A nationwide ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Russia and Turkey which back opposing sides in the conflict, began at midnight on Friday, local time, in the latest attempt to end nearly six years of bloodshed, despite reports of isolated clashes. Russian president Vladimir Putin, a key ally of Syrian....
telegraph 6:42:00 AM CET
