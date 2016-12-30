Main Menu

Syria ceasefire ushered in despite isolated clashes

A nationwide ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Russia and Turkey which back opposing sides in the conflict, began at midnight on Friday, local time, in the latest attempt to end nearly six years of bloodshed, despite reports of isolated clashes. Russian president Vladimir Putin, a key ally of Syrian....

telegraph 6:42:00 AM CET

President al-Assad’s statement to Italian Il Giornale newspaper

Sana-en 8:37:00 AM CET

Turkish military says Russian aircraft carried out air strikes in Syria's al-Bab area

reuters 8:00:00 AM CET

The Syrian battleground

ahram-weekly 5:57:00 AM CET

Syrian government forces regain control over western village

globalsecurity 11:36:00 PM CET

Clashes erupt near Damascus despite Syria truce: monitor

afp-english 12:10:00 PM CET

Clashes Violate Syria Ceasefire Less Than Two Hours After It Starts

time 3:15:00 AM CET

Syria truce begins; clashes erupt near Damascus

ChinaPost 5:01:00 PM CET

Turkey seeks to upstage US with Syria ceasefire

news-yahoo 5:51:00 PM CET

Turkey's Role in Syria Cease-fire Raises Questions

globalsecurity 1:34:00 AM CET

Russia announces new Syria cease-fire agreement

CBSnews 1:47:00 AM CET

Syrian ceasefire holding despite few reports of fighting near Damascus

TorontoStar 2:22:00 PM CET

Syria truce deal begins

fijitimes 10:19:00 PM CET

Gunfire reported in two provinces after Syria ceasefire

itv 12:40:00 AM CET

