Congolese legendary musician Koffi Olomide has promised his fans a great New Year's Eve show at Kigali Convention Centre, tonight. Ready to usher in 2017 with a bang, the 60-year-old soukous singer and dancer touched down in Kigali on Thursday, before assuring the media that the concert will be terrific.