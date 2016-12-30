|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, December 30, 2016
China urges U.S. not to allow Taiwan president to stop over
BEIJING (Reuters) - China called on the United States on Friday not to allow Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to transit there on her way to and from Latin America next month. China hopes the United States does not send any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence forces", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.
news-yahoo
