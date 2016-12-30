Main Menu

China urges U.S. not to allow Taiwan president to stop over

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called on the United States on Friday not to allow Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to transit there on her way to and from Latin America next month. China hopes the United States does not send any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence forces", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

news-yahoo 12:17:00 PM CET

China plans to land probes on far side of moon, Mars by 2020

AP 10:47:00 AM CET

Catholics in China should integrate into socialist society - senior party official

channelnewsasia 3:50:00 AM CET

Chinese volunteers a new force in Africa’s anti-poaching effort

chinadaily 8:07:00 AM CET

China vows to shut down ivory trade by end of 2017

iol 6:41:00 PM CET

Beijing police punished after environmentalist's death in custody

straitstimesSG 7:03:00 AM CET

China to maintain prudent monetary policy: central bank

sinacom 2:17:00 PM CET

Taiwan says president to transit Houston, San Francisco next month

channelnewsasia 11:20:00 AM CET

Taiwan President to Travel Through US Despite China’s Protests

voanews 11:19:00 AM CET

China's BoC signs $1.4 bln debt-for-equity swap with aviation group

reuters 10:31:00 AM CET

Dec 30, 2016 7:32AM ESTpublished: Dec 30, 2016 7:32AM EST

theglobeandmail 2:11:00 PM CET

China Sells Off Stock of US Treasury Securities to Protect Yuan

voanews 11:27:00 PM CET

