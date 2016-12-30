Main Menu

Friday, December 30, 2016

Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon and others for $50 million

The rap group Run-DMC filed a $50-million lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission. A founder of the group and owner of the Run-DMC brand, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, was listed as the plaintiff in the....

latimes 7:35:00 PM CET

Run-DMC sues retailers over alleged trademark infringement

euronews-en 5:50:00 PM CET

