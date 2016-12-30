|News ClusterEnglish
Putin closes Anglo-American school after President Obama announced new sanctions
Putin fires back closing US school and embassy vacation home as Trump says he will review Obama's 'Cold War directive' The Russian president has closed the Anglo-American day school in Moscow The K - 12 school is chartered by the U.S., British, and Canadian embassies; About 1,200 students from 60....
dailymail 4:28:00 AM CET
