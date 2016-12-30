|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, December 30, 2016
Myanmar says will take back 2,415 citizens from Bangladesh
YANGON: Myanmar said on Friday (Dec 30) it will take back 2,415 citizens from Bangladesh, only a tiny fraction of the 300,000 people who Bangladesh says are Myanmar citizens taking refuge there and should go home. Tension has been rising between the neighbours over Myanmar's treatment of ethnic....
channelnewsasia 2:21:00 PM CET
