Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, December 30, 2016

Man arrested over New Year's Eve 'threats' in Sydney, police say

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than a million people are expected to attend the celebrations in Sydney. Australian anti-terror police have charged a man for making threats against Sydney's New Year's Eve celebrations. The 40-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport on Thursday after arriving on a plane from London.

bbc 3:42:00 AM CET

Australian police charge man over New Year’s Eve threats in Sydney

straitstimesSG 5:39:00 AM CET

Man arrested for threatening New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney

straitstimesSG 3:06:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Australia (12)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Melbourne(AU)

Sydney International Airport(AU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Catherine Burn (2)

Frank Mennilli (2)

New South Wales (1)

Damien O’Neil (1)

Force Terrorism Investigation Squad (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Sydney Airport (2)

South Wales Police (1)

Getty Images (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.