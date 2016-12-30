|News ClusterEnglish

Friday, December 30, 2016
Man arrested over New Year's Eve 'threats' in Sydney, police say
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than a million people are expected to attend the celebrations in Sydney. Australian anti-terror police have charged a man for making threats against Sydney's New Year's Eve celebrations. The 40-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport on Thursday after arriving on a plane from London.
bbc 3:42:00 AM CET
