Romania's president has nominated Sorin Grindeanu from the ruling Social Democrat party (PSD) as the country's prime minister. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 30, 2016 | 13:12 It is expected that the 43-year-old, a mathematician who in the past served as deputy mayor of Timisoara, will be elected in parliament next week, Reuters has reported.