Friday, December 30, 2016

Mathematician set to become Romania's new PM

. Romania's president has nominated Sorin Grindeanu from the ruling Social Democrat party (PSD) as the country's prime minister. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 30, 2016 | 13:12 It is expected that the 43-year-old, a mathematician who in the past served as deputy mayor of Timisoara, will be elected in parliament next week, Reuters has reported.

b92net_en 1:52:00 PM CET

Romania President Names New Prime Minister

naharnet-en 10:21:00 AM CET

Klaus Iohannis (2)

Sevil Shhaideh (1)

Sorin Grindeanu (1)

