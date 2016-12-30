|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, December 30, 2016
|
|
Tennis: Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder
|
WASHINGTON - Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Thursday (Dec 29) she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account. Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'.
AsiaOne 5:23:00 AM CET
|
|
|