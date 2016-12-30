Main Menu

Friday, December 30, 2016

Tennis: Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder

WASHINGTON - Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Thursday (Dec 29) she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account. Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'.

Serena announces engagement to Reddit co-founder

