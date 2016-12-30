Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, December 30, 2016

Pilot Fired in Indonesia After Alleged Attempt to Fly Drunk

An Indonesian budget airline has fired a pilot who was suspected of trying to fly a plane while he was drunk. Citilink President Director Albert Burhan also announced Friday that he and the production director would resign over the impropriety. Citilink is a subsidiary of national flag carrier....

ABCnews 2:29:00 PM CET

Indonesia steps up plans for West Papua railway

rnzi 3:50:00 AM CET

A fateful year

JakartaPost 6:22:00 AM CET

Your letters: The silent forests

JakartaPost 8:45:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Indonesia (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Manokwari(ID)

Surabaya(ID)

Help about this topicRelated People

Joko Widodo (1)

West Papua (3)

Antara News (1)

Harold Jan Umpain (1)

Tekad Purna (1)

Teluk Bintuni (1)

East Jakarta (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Airbus (1)

Radio New Zealand (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.