Friday, December 30, 2016
Pilot Fired in Indonesia After Alleged Attempt to Fly Drunk
An Indonesian budget airline has fired a pilot who was suspected of trying to fly a plane while he was drunk. Citilink President Director Albert Burhan also announced Friday that he and the production director would resign over the impropriety. Citilink is a subsidiary of national flag carrier....
ABCnews 2:29:00 PM CET
