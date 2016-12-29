Main Menu

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Teens Among 7 Killed in Philippines Drug House; Vigilantes Suspected

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Three minors were among seven people shot dead by suspected vigilantes in the Philippines at a house storing illegal narcotics, police said Thursday, in the latest killings during a bloody and murky war on drugs. Two unknown gunmen arrived on motorcycles and entered what police....

voanews 9:23:00 AM CET

Twin Philippine bombings wound 33

tribune 8:02:00 AM CET

PLDT, Smart service advisory

sunstar 6:18:00 PM CET

Philippines' Duterte now denies throwing a man out of a helicopter, says CNN

straitstimesSG 6:48:00 PM CET

Dec 29, 2016 1:09AM ESTpublished: Dec 29, 2016 1:09AM EST

theglobeandmail 7:15:00 AM CET

Duterte links bombing that wounded dozens to illegal drugs

nzherald 11:55:00 AM CET

Philippines (40)

United States (10)

China (3)

Manila(PH)

Mindanao(PH)

Visayas(PH)

Davao(PH)

Luzon(PH)

Washington(US)

Donald Trump (2)

Nick Macfie (1)

Leila de Lima (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Rodrigo Duterte (4)

Jenyzen Enciso (1)

Martin Petty (1)

Albert Villahermosa (1)

United States (1)

Ernesto Abella (1)

Martin Andanar (1)

Edgar Delos Reyes (1)

United Nations (3)

European Union (1)

Islamic State (1)

Abu Sayyaf (1)

