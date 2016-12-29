|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, December 29, 2016
|
|
Teens Among 7 Killed in Philippines Drug House; Vigilantes Suspected
|
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Three minors were among seven people shot dead by suspected vigilantes in the Philippines at a house storing illegal narcotics, police said Thursday, in the latest killings during a bloody and murky war on drugs. Two unknown gunmen arrived on motorcycles and entered what police....
voanews 9:23:00 AM CET
|
|
|