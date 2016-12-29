LUCKNOW: The ruling Samajwadi Party appeared to be in the throes of a severe crisis with Mulayam Singh Yadav rebuffing son and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday by announcing candidates for 325 of the 403 UP seats in his absence. He didn't name the incumbent as the party's chief ministerial candidate either. timesofindia 9:47:00 AM CET