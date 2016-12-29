Main Menu

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Mulayam Singh Yadav snubs Akhilesh Yadav with ticket list, says no CM-face

LUCKNOW: The ruling Samajwadi Party appeared to be in the throes of a severe crisis with Mulayam Singh Yadav rebuffing son and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday by announcing candidates for 325 of the 403 UP seats in his absence. He didn't name the incumbent as the party's chief ministerial candidate either.

timesofindia 9:47:00 AM CET

Akhilesh defies father, releases own list of 235

timesofindia 10:00:00 PM CET

UP polls: Upset Akhilesh Yadav speaks to Mulayam Singh over missing names in candidates' list

expressindia 11:44:00 AM CET

