Thursday, December 29, 2016
Dec 29, 2016 2:56PM ESTpublished: Dec 29, 2016 2:56PM EST
The number of police killed in the line of duty rose sharply in 2016, driven by shootings of police around the country — most notably ambushes in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. From Jan. 1 through Wednesday, 135 officers lost their lives. Some died in traffic accidents, but nearly half of them were shot to death.
theglobeandmail 9:09:00 PM CET
