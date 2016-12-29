Main Menu

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Dec 29, 2016

The number of police killed in the line of duty rose sharply in 2016, driven by shootings of police around the country — most notably ambushes in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. From Jan. 1 through Wednesday, 135 officers lost their lives. Some died in traffic accidents, but nearly half of them were shot to death.

