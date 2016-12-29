Main Menu

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking

Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, right, looks at US Sen. John McCain centre left, during a press conference, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 in Riga, Latvia, while Lindsey Graham, R-SC., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand in the background. Russia can expect hard-hitting sanctions from United States....

news-yahoo 9:05:00 PM CET

Search effort at Russian plane crash site mostly completed

theglobeandmail 11:05:00 AM CET

Russia says needs at least 30 days to find cause of Black Sea plane crash

reuters 11:28:00 AM CET

Russian embassy in 'lame duck' jibe to Barack Obama

itv 9:57:00 PM CET

US may call for sanctions on Russia for “interfering in presidential election”

economictimes 6:55:00 AM CET

US to announce response to Russia's election hacking

dailynews 6:50:00 PM CET

Source says no signs of explosion, fire on board crashed TU-154 detected

itartass_en 5:29:00 PM CET

'Bad news... Putin wasn't on board': Charlie Hebdo magazine is branded 'inhuman' in Russia over cartoons 'mocking' Black Sea plane disaster

dailymail 9:16:00 AM CET

United States (14)

Latvia (4)

Russian Federation (3)

New York City(US)

Honolulu(US)

Riga(LV)

Moskva(RU)

Soči(RU)

John McCain (3)

Lindsey Graham (3)

Amy Klobuchar (3)

Barack Obama (3)

Donald Trump (3)

Maxim Sokolow (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Nataliya Vasilyeva (1)

Saddam Hussein (1)

Associated Press (2)

Maria Zakharova (1)

Defence Ministry (1)

Yevgeny Bogachev (1)

Peter Hobson (1)

Deb Reichmann (1)

Elizaveta Glinka (1)

United States (1)

Katya Golubkova (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Gleb Stolyarov (1)

Alexei Belan (1)

Raimonds Vejonis (1)

Fancy Bear (1)

Sergei Bainetov (1)

White House (3)

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (3)

CIA (1)

Democratic Party (1)

Charlie Hebdo (1)

NATO (1)

Homeland Security Department (1)

Kremlin (1)

Democratic National Committee (1)

State Department (1)

FBI (1)

