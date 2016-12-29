|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Two killed after military helicopter crashes off Texas coast
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Wednesday when an Army Air National Guard helicopter crashed into waters near the Bayport Cruise Terminal in Texas, military officials said. The cause of the accident, some 25 miles (40 km) southeast of Houston, was not yet known. The names of those killed have not been released.
news-yahoo 3:52:00 AM CET
