Thursday, December 29, 2016

Two killed after military helicopter crashes off Texas coast

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Wednesday when an Army Air National Guard helicopter crashed into waters near the Bayport Cruise Terminal in Texas, military officials said. The cause of the accident, some 25 miles (40 km) southeast of Houston, was not yet known. The names of those killed have not been released.

news-yahoo 3:52:00 AM CET

2 killed in Texas helicopter crash

usaToday 5:34:00 AM CET

Flag
United States (8)

Pasadena(US)

Austin(US)

Jon Herskovitz (1)

Houston Ship Channel (1)

Army Air (1)

Erwin Seba (1)

Jardin Beach (1)

Matthew Lewis (1)

Associated Press (1)

Sandra Maler (1)

Andrew Kendrick (1)

Liz Hampton (1)

National Guard (3)

Fire Department (1)

Pilots Association (1)

