Thursday, December 29, 2016
Major US stock indexes close slightly lower; oil price slips
A day of quiet trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with major U.S. stock indexes posting slight losses for the second day in a row. Banks and energy companies led the slide, while high-dividend stocks like utilities, real estate investment trusts and phone companies rose as bond yields fell. The price of U.
news-yahoo 11:17:00 PM CET
