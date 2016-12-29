Main Menu

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Boy's private part 'sliced' with laser in botched operation

The father of a young boy has registered a complaint against a surgeon after he severed the boy's genitals in a botched circumcision operation. The incident took place in Malaysia's suburb of Taman Cheras Utama, where the 10-year-old was taken for a routine circumcision in a local clinic.

khaleejtimes 2:40:00 PM CET

Malaysia's health ministry probes botched circumcision on boy

AsiaOne 5:02:00 AM CET

