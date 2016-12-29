|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Icon Debbie Reynolds dies, a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher
US actress and Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, famous for her role in “Singin’ in the Rain,” died on Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher. Her son, the actor and producer Todd Fisher, said she died after she suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles.
euronews-en 11:32:00 AM CET
