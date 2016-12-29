Main Menu

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Icon Debbie Reynolds dies, a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher

US actress and Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, famous for her role in “Singin’ in the Rain,” died on Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher. Her son, the actor and producer Todd Fisher, said she died after she suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles.

euronews-en 11:32:00 AM CET

Dec 29, 2016 12:46PM EST - Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds are remembered by fans on Hollywood Boulevard after the famous mother and daughter die within a day of each other in Los Angeles | published: Dec 29, 2016 12:33PM EST

theglobeandmail 6:50:00 PM CET

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher linked by death

news-yahoo 7:52:00 AM CET

Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84: reports

TorontoStar 2:55:00 AM CET

Film legend Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher rushed to hospital: Paramedics

financialexpress 2:12:00 AM CET

Carrie Fisher's mom Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

jamaicaobserver 3:47:00 AM CET

Reynolds dies a day after daughter

thedailystarBD 7:20:00 PM CET

Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84, Day After Actress Daughter Carrie Fisher

voanews 6:33:00 AM CET

