Thursday, December 29, 2016

Muslim and Sikh NYPD officers can now wear beards and turbans

December 29, 2016 Muslim and Sikh officers in the New York Police Department will be allowed to grow out their beards and wear turbans while in uniform, the NYPD announced on Wednesday. Under the new policy, outlined by NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill, officers who are granted a religious....

csmonitor 4:23:00 PM CET

N.Y.P.D. Eases Rules on Beards and Turbans for Religious Officers

nytimes 3:05:00 AM CET

