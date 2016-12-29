|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, December 29, 2016
|
|
Top 10 most valuable China Time-honored Brands in 2016
|
A ranking on brand value of China Time-honored Brands was released for the first time at the 2016 China Brand Evaluation Press Conference held in Beijing earlier this month, according to a report by China Economic Net. Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd, famous for its beer, ranks first among the China Time-honored Brands, with brand value of 35.
chinadaily 12:05:00 AM CET
|
|
|