Thursday, December 29, 2016
China says corruption campaign has gained "crushing momentum"
[BEIJING] China's fight against corruption has gained "crushing momentum" and huge progress has been achieved, with no let up expected next year, the ruling Communist Party said. Since assuming office four years ago, President Xi Jinping has waged war on deep-seated graft, warning like others before....
business-times 2:39:00 AM CET
