Thursday, December 29, 2016
John Kerry: Two-state 'peace solution in jeopardy'
Israel's settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank threatens both hope for peace with the Palestinians and Israel's own future as a democracy, John Kerry has said in a speech. The US secretary of state sounded the warning on Wednesday in a final plea outlining the outgoing Obama administration's vision for peace between Israel and Palestine.
aljazeera-en 2:45:00 AM CET
