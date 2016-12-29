Main Menu

Thursday, December 29, 2016

John Kerry: Two-state 'peace solution in jeopardy'

Israel's settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank threatens both hope for peace with the Palestinians and Israel's own future as a democracy, John Kerry has said in a speech. The US secretary of state sounded the warning on Wednesday in a final plea outlining the outgoing Obama administration's vision for peace between Israel and Palestine.

aljazeera-en 2:45:00 AM CET

Trump assures Israel of support upon inauguration

onlinenigeria 1:43:00 PM CET

EU Stands by 2-State Solution for Palestinian-Israel Peace

ABCnews 6:27:00 PM CET

Trump on Kerry speech: Something's going on and it's 'very unfair' to Israel

jpost 9:15:00 AM CET

尼坦雅胡譴責凱瑞演說 指對以色列有偏見

cnataiwan 2:08:00 AM CET

John Kerry’s ‘eulogy’ for Middle East peace

csmonitor 12:09:00 AM CET

