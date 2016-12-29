Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Trump Claims Sprint to Create Previously Announced Jobs 'Because of Me'

President-elect Donald Trump today touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the U.S., but the two companies involved in those plans say the positions are part of a Japanese technology company’s previous pledge to create 50,000 jobs in the country. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in....

ABCnews 6:27:00 PM CET

Trump keeps pulling the same trick...

msnbc 2:09:00 PM CET

Trump takes credit for 8,000 jobs from Japanese mogul

nzherald 4:01:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (24)

Flag
Israel (7)

Flag
Japan (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (4)

John F. Kennedy (1)

Ronald Reagan (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Tommy Thompson (1)

Benjamin Netanyahu (1)

Johns Hopkins (1)

John Kerry (1)

David Rubenstein (1)

Related Content Sprint (1)

Marcelo Claure (1)

Abel Maldonado (1)

Elsa Murano (1)

Toby Cosgrove (1)

David Torchiana (1)

United States (1)

Paul Rothman (1)

Eric Schultz (1)

John Noseworthy (1)

Greg Wyler (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

ABC News (2)

Cleveland Clinic (1)

White House (1)

Carlyle Group (1)

Mayo Clinic (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Wall Street Journal (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.