|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, December 29, 2016
|
|
Trump Claims Sprint to Create Previously Announced Jobs 'Because of Me'
|
President-elect Donald Trump today touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the U.S., but the two companies involved in those plans say the positions are part of a Japanese technology company’s previous pledge to create 50,000 jobs in the country. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in....
ABCnews 6:27:00 PM CET
|
|
|