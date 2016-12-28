|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
|
|
Israel’s attorney-general orders criminal probe against PM Netanyahu: TV
|
. December 28, 2016 by Israel’s attorney-general has ordered police to open a criminal investigation in two unspecified matters involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Channel 10 television said on Wednesday. When asked, a Justice Ministry spokeswoman declined to respond to the report.
yalibnan 11:12:00 PM CET
|
|
|