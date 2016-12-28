Main Menu

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Israel’s attorney-general orders criminal probe against PM Netanyahu: TV

. December 28, 2016 by Israel’s attorney-general has ordered police to open a criminal investigation in two unspecified matters involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Channel 10 television said on Wednesday. When asked, a Justice Ministry spokeswoman declined to respond to the report.

yalibnan 11:12:00 PM CET

Dec 28, 2016 5:09PM EST - Netanyahu has in the past denied wrongdoing in the purchase of submarines from Germany | published: Dec 28, 2016 5:07PM EST

theglobeandmail 11:12:00 PM CET

Flag
Israel (7)

Benjamin Netanyahu (3)

Avihai Mandelblit (3)

Justice Ministry (2)

The Times (1)

EADS

Joint Research Center

