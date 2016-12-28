|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
|
|
PML-N heaves sigh of relief as PPP’s deadline fizzles out
|
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has heaved a sigh of relief after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s much-hyped December 27 deadline fizzled out without creating ripples in the country’s political arena. Due to this, the ruling party has put on hold the aggressive strategy it had chalked out....
tribune 5:36:00 AM CET
|
|
|