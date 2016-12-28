|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
|
|
Writedown fears wipe $5-billion off Toshiba’s value as it weighs options
|
A looming writedown at Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp has wiped almost $5-billion off its value in two days and prompted a credit rating downgrade on Wednesday, as the company grapples to plug a potential multibillion-dollar hole. Toshiba said late on Tuesday that cost overruns at a U.S.
theglobeandmail 11:43:00 AM CET
|
|
|