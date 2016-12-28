'Appointments of Kalmadi, Chautala as IOA life members unacceptable' The Government on Tuesday expressed shock at the appointments of Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam accused Suresh Kalmadi and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala as life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Addressing a press conference, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.... rediff 5:30:00 AM CET Goel has failed as a Sports Minister: Abhay Chautala expressindia 11:10:00 AM CET