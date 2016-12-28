|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
|
|
Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multilateralism
|
For eight years, President Barack Obama's foreign policy doctrine has been rooted in a belief that while the United States can take action around the world on its own, it rarely should. "Multilateralism regulates hubris," Obama declared. His successor, President-elect Donald Trump, has derided some....
nzherald 5:00:00 AM CET
|
|
|