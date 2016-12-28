Main Menu

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multilateralism

For eight years, President Barack Obama's foreign policy doctrine has been rooted in a belief that while the United States can take action around the world on its own, it rarely should. "Multilateralism regulates hubris," Obama declared. His successor, President-elect Donald Trump, has derided some....

nzherald 5:00:00 AM CET

No Trump meeting with Republic of Congo president -official

EastAfrican 12:27:00 PM CET

Trump slams 'inflammatory' Obama on Twitter

thedailystarBD 7:24:00 PM CET

Donald Trump slams ‘inflammatory’ Obama on Twitter

onlinenigeria 5:25:00 PM CET

Trump to Israel: Stay strong, I'm coming Jan 20

timesofindia 5:23:00 PM CET

Donald Trump thanks himself for consumer confidence boost

financialexpress 6:22:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (20)

Flag
Congo (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

New York City(US)

Palm Beach(US)

Atlantic(US)

Congo(CG)

Brazzaville(CG)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (9)

Barack Obama (5)

George W. Bush (4)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (3)

Richard Grenell (1)

Denis Sassou Nguesso (1)

Eric Schneiderman (1)

John Kerry (1)

David Axelrod (1)

Donald J. Trump (3)

Donald J. Trump Foundation (1)

Jason Greenblatt (1)

Related Content (1)

West Bank (1)

New York State (1)

Follow Julie Pace (1)

United States (1)

Michael Flynn (1)

York City (1)

Hope Hicks (1)

Thomas Bossert (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

NATO (5)

United Nations (3)

UN Security Council (3)

White House (2)

European Union (1)

Trans-Pacific Partnership (1)

New York Times (1)

Islamic State (1)

