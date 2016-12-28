|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
France's Hollande pardons abused woman who killed husband
Paris (AFP) - French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday pardoned Jacqueline Sauvage, who killed her abusive husband and became a symbol of the suffering of domestic violence victims. Hollande "considered that Mme Sauvage's place was no longer in prison but with her family," the president's office said in a statement.
news-yahoo 6:27:00 PM CET
