Wednesday, December 28, 2016
|
|
Iran says it warns off foreign planes near war games
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has warned off foreign surveillance planes that have tried to approach its forces during air defense exercises on the Gulf coast, an Iranian military spokesman said on Wednesday. "In the past three days, more than 12 warnings have been issued to aircraft from outside the....
