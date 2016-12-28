Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Iran says it warns off foreign planes near war games

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has warned off foreign surveillance planes that have tried to approach its forces during air defense exercises on the Gulf coast, an Iranian military spokesman said on Wednesday. "In the past three days, more than 12 warnings have been issued to aircraft from outside the....

news-yahoo 10:40:00 AM CET

Swedish PM to lead trade delegation to Iran

tehrantimes 5:26:00 PM CET

Iran says it warns off US fighters, others in military drill

nzherald 11:17:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (21)

Flag
Sweden (9)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tehran(IR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Raissa Kasolowsky (1)

Stefan Löfven (1)

Abbas Farajpour (2)

Helena Sangeland (1)

Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (1)

Mohammad Nahavandian (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United States Navy (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.