|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
|
|
Asian shares mixed after Nasdaq hits record high
|
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, people cross a street in front of an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo. Shares meandered in quiet trading in Asia on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, after a day of quiet trading on Wall Street ended Tuesday with the Dow Jones industrial average inching closer to 20,000.
news-yahoo 6:49:00 AM CET
|
|
|