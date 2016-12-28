|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
"The flaps, hell" - the last words of Russian plane crew
Russian investigators say faulty flaps on the wings of one of their Defence Ministry planes caused it to crash into the Black Sea with the loss of all 92 people on board on Sunday. “The flaps, hell” were the last words of the crew which were recovered from the flight recorder and released to Russian media.
