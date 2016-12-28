Main Menu

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Chinese Consortium to buy 40% of Pakistan Stock Exchange

A Chinese-led Consortium has signed a $85 million deal to purchase a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The group includes three Chinese exchanges and two Pakistani financial institutions. Both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange are involved in the deal.

chinadaily 9:54:00 AM CET

Trump urged to formulate clearer policies to ease Pakistan-India tension

tribune 1:03:00 PM CET

Pakistan Opens New Nuclear Plant Built With China's Help

voanews 3:08:00 PM CET

