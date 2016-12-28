|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Chinese Consortium to buy 40% of Pakistan Stock Exchange
A Chinese-led Consortium has signed a $85 million deal to purchase a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The group includes three Chinese exchanges and two Pakistani financial institutions. Both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange are involved in the deal.
chinadaily 9:54:00 AM CET
