Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Berlin truck attack: Tunisian 'linked to Anis Amri' held

Image copyright AFP Image caption Twelve people died in the lorry attack. A 40-year-old Tunisian man has been detained in Berlin in connection with last week's attack on a Christmas market, German state prosecutors say. They say his number was found on the phone of Anis Amri, who killed 12 people by....

bbc 3:22:00 PM CET

German authorities detain man for possible link to Berlin attack

cyprus-mail 5:38:00 PM CET

German authorities detain man for possible link to Berlin attack

ynetnews 4:29:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Netherlands (17)

Flag
Germany (14)

Flag
Italy (7)

Flag
Tunisia (5)

Flag
France (4)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Nijmegen(NL)

Breda(NL)

Zwolle(NL)

Berlin(DE)

Milan(IT)

Turin(IT)

Lyons(FR)

Sim(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Angela Merkel (1)

Marine Le Pen (1)

Nigel Farage (1)

Anis Amri (3)

Jirko Patist (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.