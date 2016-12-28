|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Myanmar men may face jail for not marrying women they impregnate
|
YANGON -- Myanmar's government is drafting a law that could see men jailed for up to seven years for getting a woman pregnant but not marrying her, a senior official said on Wednesday. The provision is part of tough new legislation designed to strengthen women's rights as the country opens up after half a century of military rule.
