Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Myanmar men may face jail for not marrying women they impregnate

YANGON -- Myanmar's government is drafting a law that could see men jailed for up to seven years for getting a woman pregnant but not marrying her, a senior official said on Wednesday. The provision is part of tough new legislation designed to strengthen women's rights as the country opens up after half a century of military rule.

ChinaPost 7:23:00 PM CET

Bangladeshi fishermen claim Myanmar navy attacked trawler

channelnewsasia 11:00:00 AM CET

